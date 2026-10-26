Elevated view of drill pad 26DPH-8 at Copper One’s 100%-owned Majuba Hill project in Pershing County, Nevada. Credit: Copper One.

Copper One Resources has started an expanded diamond core drilling programme at its wholly-owned Majuba Hill copper-silver-gold project in Pershing County, Nevada, US.

The company is undertaking up to 10,000ft (3,048m) of HQ/PQ diamond core drilling as part of the Phase 2 of its exploration efforts at the site.

This work is designed to systematically test priority targets and advance the project towards a resource estimate prepared under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

The latest phase will see an initial 5,000ft (1,524m) drilled by Evolve Exploration Nevada using a single portable core drill, while the final hole depths and drill positions will be determined by Copper One’s technical team.

Drilling operations are planned to continue on a round-the-clock basis, with a maximum single hole depth under the initial scope set at about 1,700ft (518m).

To support operational oversight, Copper One will use Evolve’s EVX Connect platform, which provides live access to drilling metrics, digital reporting, drill-hole coordinate tracking and photographs of drill core as it is recovered.

The platform also offers web and mobile access for technical staff and management to monitor progress and field operations.

Assay results from the company’s 2026 Phase 1 drill programme remain pending at this time.

Copper One reports that over 90,000ft (27,432m) have so far been drilled at Majuba Hill in more than 100 drill holes.

Copper One president and CEO David Greenway said: “With Phase 2 drilling now underway at Majuba Hill, we are advancing the systematic testing of priority targets through an expanded programme of up to 10,000ft.

“Evolve’s personnel, equipment and operational experience, supported by its EVX Connect platform, provide our technical team with timely drilling data and core photographs to support informed decisions as the programme advances.”

Majuba Hill is located about 70 miles southwest of Winnemucca and 156 miles northeast of Reno, covering approximately 9,684 acres (3,919ha).

The site benefits from road access, proximity to power and water, and access to a skilled mining workforce.

Copper One describes the project as a past-producing copper mine with an extensive drilling and exploration database.

Further drilling and technical studies are planned to help define the scale and economic potential of the mineralised system.

In July 2026, the company reported high copper concentrations from underground sampling at the Majuba Hill.