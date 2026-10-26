BW Energy holds a 73.5% working interest in the Dussafu Marin licence. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Borr Drilling has announced that its Prospector 5 offshore rig sank off the coast of Mayumba, Gabon during the evening of 24 October.

One fatality has been accounted, and four individuals remain missing out of 115 personnel who were on board at the time of the incident, reported Reuters, citing sources familiar with the situation.

However, Borr Drilling made no mention of casualties in its initial update, stating that five of the 115 personnel remain unaccounted for.

According to the company, the rig experienced a punch through event during jacking operations in preparation for a planned drilling campaign at the Dussafu Marin permit, resulting in a loss of stability and the subsequent sinking of the rig.

BW Energy holds a 73.5% working interest in the Dussafu Marin licence.

The accident took place at around 20:37 local time near Mayumba, before drilling operations had begun.

Borr Drilling CEO Bruno Morand said: “We are deeply concerned for those who remain unaccounted for and everyone affected by this incident.

“Our immediate priority is supporting the ongoing search and rescue efforts and the welfare of all personnel involved.”

Borr Drilling has activated its onshore emergency response team and is working alongside local authorities and its customer BW Energy in ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Among the remaining unaccounted for are reportedly three Gabonese nationals and an expatriate, while an Indian national who was missing was later reportedly found dead.

Gabon’s Ministry of Petroleum and Gas has set up a crisis unit that includes representatives from the ministry, the navy, Gabon Oil, BW Energy and Borr Drilling to coordinate the response.

Petroleum and Gas Minister Clotaire Kondja announced a technical investigation into the incident and directed the navy to enhance search and rescue operations at sea.

Precautionary pollution-response resources have also been deployed to protect the coastline and nearby Mayumba National Park.

No discharge of harmful substances has been reported, and Panoro Energy, which holds a 17.5% stake in the permit, stated that production has been halted in the area.