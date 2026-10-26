The site will host production of wafers, ingots, cells and modules in one location. Credit: Sophon Nawit/Shutterstock.com.

Indian company Vikram Solar has announced that its 9GW N-type TOPCon solar cell manufacturing unit in Gangaikondan, Tamil Nadu, is on schedule to begin production in December 2026.

The company stated that the full 9GW capacity will be brought online in phases following the initial output.

Located within the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Tirunelveli district, the plant aims to address India’s ongoing reliance on imported solar cells, which currently make up a significant component in the majority of domestically manufactured modules.

Vikram Solar indicated that the Gangaikondan facility, once fully operational, will supply high-efficiency TOPCon cells for most of its own module production, supporting both domestic projects and international supply chains.

The first stage of Vikram Solar’s integration strategy at Gangaikondan was the inauguration of a 6GW module facility on the same site, which took place in August 2026.

Vikram Solar revealed that the cell manufacturing facility is phase two of its three-phase plan for the campus.

The third phase, already approved by the board and targeted for financial year 2029, is a 9GW ingot and wafer facility.

The company said there are also plans to expand cell manufacturing capacity to 12GW in the future.

Employment generated by the campus is expected to exceed 2,000 positions, including both direct and indirect roles.

The site, which covers nearly 200 acres, will host production of wafers, ingots, cells and modules in one location, which the company says will streamline supply chains, maintain quality control, and reduce logistics costs.

The project is being developed by Vikram Solar’s wholly owned subsidiary, VSL Green Power.

Vikram Solar chairman and managing director Gyanesh Chaudhary said: “Indian module makers, including us, have built their businesses around imported cells. Gangaikondan ends that for Vikram Solar.

“Cells are where the value, the technology and the risk in a module sit, and in December we start making them here. It is the most important step in our integration journey, and not the last: our roadmap runs from wafer to module, on Indian soil.”

Vikram Solar plans to seek ALMM List-II enlistment for its cells produced at Gangaikondan in due course.

The facility is expected to support government-backed initiatives such as utility-scale, PM Surya Ghar, rooftop, and PMKUSUM programmes where domestic content is required, and to serve global clients diversifying procurement sources.