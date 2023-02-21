Final commissioning of the Gannet GE-04 well has now been completed and production via the Triton FPSO has commenced

Serica Energy plc (AIM: SQZ), a British independent upstream oil and gas company provides the following update.

The Diving Support Vessel Deep Discoverer mobilised to the Triton area in early February to carry out the subsea tie in of the Gannet GE-04 well, currently owned 100% by Tailwind Mistral Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tailwind Energy Investments Ltd (“Tailwind”). Serica announced the intended acquisition of Tailwind Energy Investments Ltd on 20 December 2022 and the acquisition is expected to complete in March 2023. The Gannet GE-04 well was drilled late in 2022 and completed in January 2023.

The well results were above the pre-drill expectation and initial production rates have exceeded 10,000 barrels of oil per day.

Mitch Flegg, Chief Executive of Serica Energy, commented: “Including the Tailwind Acquisition assets, we have an exciting investment programme of value-adding activities throughout 2023 and 2024 which has started with the Gannet GE-04 well being brought onto production. We are delighted with the strong initial results.

This additional production means that the Triton hub is now producing at gross rates not seen for the last 10 years. This performance is a credit to the outstanding work completed by the Tailwind team, their contractors, and Dana Petroleum (E&P) Limited, the Triton operator. We look forward to welcoming the Tailwind team to Serica on completion of the acquisition which is expected next month.”

Regulatory

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, as retained in the UK pursuant to S3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The technical information contained in the announcement has been reviewed and approved by Fergus Jenkins, VP Technical at Serica Energy plc. Mr. Jenkins (MEng in Petroleum Engineering from HeriotWatt University, Edinburgh) is a Chartered Engineer with over 25 years of experience in oil & gas exploration, development and production and is a member of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3) and the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

