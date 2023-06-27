In the Middle East, Saipem will ensure the continuity of the ongoing activity of the Perro Negro 7 jack-up drilling unit, and in the Mediterranean Sea, the company is contracted for the utilisation of the Scarabeo 9 semisubmersible unit for six months

Saipem wins contracts in Middle East and Mediterranean. (Credit: Arvind Vallabh on Unsplash)

Italian oilfield services company Saipem has secured two new offshore drilling contracts, one in the Middle East and the other in the Mediterranean Sea, for a total value of around $550m.

In the Middle East, the company has been awarded a contract for ensuring the continuity of the ongoing activity of the Perro Negro 7 jack-up drilling unit from the second half of this year.

Saipem will secure a ten-year extension to the existing contract.

The Perro Negro 7 is a self-elevating triangular mobile drilling unit with independent legs, which can operate in up to 375ft water depth.

It is equipped with the most advanced infrastructure and is in line with the most stringent regulations and highest environmental standards.

The 10-year extension is a record duration in the area, which had only been granted to an international contractor on limited occasions in the past, said Saipem.

Saipem, in a statement, said: “After having recently expanded its presence in the area from three rigs in 2021 to seven expected at the end of 2023 thanks to the acquisition of various multi-year contracts.

“With this contract renewal, Saipem sees, once again recognition of its commitment to executing projects efficiently with attention to safety and the environment in the main “shallow water” market worldwide.”

In the Mediterranean Sea, Saipem has been awarded a contract for the usage of Scarabeo 9 semisubmersible unit for nearly six months, along with an optional period.

Scarabeo 9 is a sixth-generation semisubmersible drilling rig equipped with a dual ram rig and can operate in ultra-deepwater at depths of up to 12,000ft.

The contract strengthens its position in the Mediterranean drilling market, an area that has been characterised by significant stability, said the Italian oilfield services company.

In November last year, Saipem secured three offshore drilling contracts, one in the Middle East and two in West Africa, for about $800m, excluding leasing costs.