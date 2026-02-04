RWE signs 110MW offshore wind power PPA with Amazon

Electricity from Nordseecluster B will power more than 139,000 German households each year. Credit: harhar38/Shutterstock.com.

Renewable energy company RWE has entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon for 110MW of electricity from RWE’s Nordseecluster B offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The agreement expands upon the strategic framework established between the two companies in June 2025.

The electricity generated from the Nordseecluster B wind farm will be sufficient to power more than 139,000 German households annually.

Located approximately 50km north of the German island of Juist, the Nordseecluster offshore wind project is being developed in two phases.

Nordseecluster A, the first phase with a capacity of 660MW, is under construction and aims to commence operations in early 2027.

The second phase, known as Nordseecluster B, plans to add 900MW, with an anticipated operational date set for 2029.

The wind project is a joint venture (JV) involving RWE, which holds a 51% stake, and Norges Bank Investment Management with 49%.

The agreement aims to advance Amazon’s carbon-free energy objectives while supporting RWE’s digital transformation through cloud and AI services provided by Amazon Web Services.

RWE supply and trading chief commercial officer Ulf Kerstin said: “Power purchase agreements like this one with Amazon are crucial for accelerating Germany’s decarbonisation while strengthening long‑term security of supply.

“By enabling large‑scale offshore projects such as the Nordseecluster, we can bring more reliable, carbon‑free electricity onto the grid and support a resilient energy system.”

The arrangement with RWE aligns with Amazon’s objective to achieve net-zero carbon emissions throughout its operations by 2040.

Amazon has already established six on-site solar projects within Germany.

The PPA with RWE is the company’s fourth significant offshore wind agreement in the country. Together, these ten initiatives boast a combined capacity exceeding 790MW.

When fully operational, they are expected to produce enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of more than one million German households each year.

Amazon Germany, Austria and Switzerland country manager Rocco Bräuniger said: “Germany is transitioning to an energy future that is modern and carbon-free, and this agreement with RWE helps advance that vision.

“As Amazon works toward net-zero carbon by 2040, we continue enabling projects that strengthen Germany’s renewable energy capacity for generations to come.”

In October 2025, RWE commissioned the Kail wind farm, its first wind farm in the Rhineland-Palatinate region in western Germany.