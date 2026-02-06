Resolute Mining secures permit for Doropo Gold Project

Doropo’s development aligns with Resolute’s plan to boost annual gold output to more than 500,000oz by 2028. Credit: Phawat/Shutterstock.com.

Resolute Mining has secured a mining permit for the Doropo Gold Project from the Council of Ministers in Côte d’Ivoire.

The permit, valid for 14 years with potential extensions, marks a key step for the Africa-focused gold mining company as it aims to become a leading multi-asset gold producer in West Africa.

The approval serves as the final governmental endorsement needed for Resolute Mining to initiate the development and operation of the Doropo Gold Project.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

An official Presidential Decree is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Located in Côte d’Ivoire’s Bounkani Region, approximately 480km north-east of Abidjan and 50km north of Bouna near the Burkina Faso border, the Doropo project covers an area of 400km².

It includes primary Doropo deposits alongside several mineralised trends that have undergone drill testing.

The permit area also contains several unexplored soil geochemical anomalies and geophysical structures that have not yet been drilled.

The development at Doropo is part of Resolute’s strategy to increase annual gold production to more than 500,000oz by the end of 2028.

The award of the mining permit is a crucial milestone towards making a final investment decision, which is expected soon.

Resolute Mining plans to utilise its existing financial resources to advance Doropo to construction in the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), with initial gold production expected in H1 2028.

Resolute Mining managing director and CEO Chris Eger said: “We are very pleased to be awarded the mining permit, which marks a significant milestone in the development of the Doropo Gold Project and reflects the strong support we have received from local and government stakeholders.

“We look forward to unlocking value for our stakeholders by progressing the Doropo Gold Project towards construction in H1 2026. The recent DFS [definitive feasibility study] outlined the extremely strong economics of the Doropo project with a post-tax project NPV5% (100% basis) of $2.5bn at a gold price assumption of $4,000/oz with significant upside potential.

“We are excited by the company’s path to becoming a highly diversified gold producer across multiple assets and countries. The addition of Doropo is a key part in being able to reach the target annual production of over 500,000oz per annum by the end of 2028.”