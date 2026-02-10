ReeXploration begins inaugural drilling at Namibia’s Eureka Project

The core drilling initiative will consist of up to 2,000m of drilling across 12–15 holes. Credit: Salienko Evgenii/Shutterstock.com.

Canada-based exploration company ReeXploration has begun an exploration drilling programme at the Eureka Project in central Namibia, targeting a large-scale uranium prospect.

This marks the company’s inaugural drill testing of a 6.5km × 3.5km uranium target identified using integrated geophysical, geochemical and geological methods.

Positioned along the Alaskite Alley, the site is located near substantial leucogranite-hosted uranium deposits.

The drilling initiative will assess various priority zones highlighted by airborne and ground uranium radiometric data, uranium-in-soil geochemistry, and relevant structural and lithological conditions.

These zones reside in a regional geological context similar to other significant leucogranite-hosted uranium systems within Namibia’s Central Zone, including Rössing, Husab and Etango.

The core drilling initiative will consist of up to 2,000m of drilling across 12–15 holes.

Its objective is to examine leucogranite-hosted uranium mineralisation below the weathered layer.

Priority zones were selected by identifying radiometric anomalies from airborne surveys and high gamma responses from ground spectrometer data.

Uranium-in-soil anomalies found through portable X-ray fluorescence analysis and leucogranites in contact with reactive calc-silicate host rocks were also considered.

Some zones also include visible secondary uranium mineralisation within leucogranites and gypcretes/calcretes.

The core drill-holes are designed to confirm uranium mineralisation presence, style and continuity at depth while enhancing understanding of the broader uranium system throughout the Eureka Project area.

ReeXploration interim CEO Christopher Drysdale said: “The start of drilling at Eureka marks a significant milestone for ReeXploration, representing our first drill programme on a large and highly prospective uranium system.

“This initial campaign will evaluate several priority zones and generate critical information to refine our geological understanding and guide future exploration.

“Importantly, Eureka also hosts confirmed rare earth element mineralisation, providing the company with dual-commodity exposure and long-term strategic optionality.

“Operating in Namibia, with its proven history of supporting responsible exploration and development, significantly enhances our ability to advance and unlock the full potential of the Eureka Project.”