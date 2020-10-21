The deal will see the assumption of Parsley Energy’s debt of around $3.1bn by Pioneer Natural Resources

The combined firm will have an asset base of nearly 930,000 net acres with no federal acreage. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay)

Pioneer Natural Resources has agreed to acquire rival US onshore oil and gas company Parsley Energy in an all-stock deal valued at around $4.5bn.

The total value for the transaction after the assumption of Parsley Energy’s debt by Pioneer Natural Resources comes to nearly $7.6bn.

Established in 2008, Parsley Energy is engaged in acquiring, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

Why Pioneer Natural Resources is acquiring Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy’s combination with Pioneer Natural Resources is expected to create a major independent exploration and production company in the Permian Basin.

The combined firm will have an asset base of nearly 930,000 net acres with no federal acreage. As of the second quarter of this year, the enlarged company will have a production base of 328 thousand barrels of oil per day and 558 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day.

According to Pioneer Natural Resources, the acquisition will boost its proved reserves by nearly 65%, based on year-end 2019 proved reserves.

The merger of the two Texas-based oil and gas firms is also expected to generate about $325m in annual cost savings via operational efficiencies and reductions in general and administrative and interest expenses.

Pioneer Natural Resources president and CEO Scott Sheffield said: “This transaction creates an unmatched independent energy company by combining two complementary and premier Permian assets, further strengthening Pioneer’s leadership position within the upstream energy sector.

“Parsley’s high-quality portfolio in both the Midland and Delaware Basins, when added to Pioneer’s peer-leading asset base, will transform the investing landscape by creating a company of unique scale and quality that results in tangible and durable value for investors.”

As per the terms of the agreement, Parsley Energy’s shareholders will exchange each of their shares with 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources.

Parsley Energy president and CEO Matt Gallagher said: “With neighboring acreage positions located entirely in the low-cost, high-margin Permian Basin, the industrial logic of this transaction is sound. Furthermore, the Pioneer team shares our belief that a clear returns-focused mindset is the best tool to compete for capital within the broader market.

“Sustainable free cash flow and growing return of capital are now investment prerequisites for the energy sector and this combination strengthens those paths for our shareholders.”

The deal, which is subject to meeting of customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and shareholder approvals, is expected to be completed in Q1 2021.

Earlier this year, Pioneer Natural Resources said that it will slash its 2020 capital budget of $3bn-$3.3bn by nearly 45% due to lower oil prices and the global uncertainty around macroeconomics.