TAG Oil commences flow back of BED4-T100 horizontal well. (Credit: Simon J from Pixabay)

TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) (FSE: TOP) (“TAG Oil” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully pumped all twelve planned stages of its multistage hydraulic frac on its BED4-T100 (“T100”) well location. Stages one through three, which are located across the heavily fractured and more permeable section of the well, received a concentrated acid stimulation while stages four through twelve were mechanically fracture stimulated with proppant. At least 50 tonnes of sand were used per stage in the mechanically propped fracture stages with over 1,000,000 pounds successfully pumped across the 308-metre lateral section.

The fracture equipment has been moved off location, and a coiled tubing unit is in the process of drilling out the ball seats used to separate the fracture stages that will be followed with the flow back operations in the next several days.

TAG Oil’s technical team is assuming approximately 7-10 days of flow back before it expects to see consistent clean oil flows. Stabilized flow rates are expected approximately 10 days after consistent oil rates are achieved. Accordingly, the Company expects to be able to release flow rates on the T100 well at some point during the month of May.

A further update will be provided in due course on the well tie-in and facilities configuration after production volumes have been established.

