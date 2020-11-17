The Marlim Cluster comprises four production concessions including Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste and Marlim Sul

The Marlim Cluster is located in deep waters in the Campos Basin. (Credit: toby2j from Pixabay)

Brazil’s state-run oil firm Petrobras has commenced the opportunity disclosure stage for the sale of 50% of its stakes in the concessions of oil fields, called the Marlim Cluster, in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Located in deep waters in the Campos Basin, the Marlim Cluster comprises four production concessions including Marlim, Voador, Marlim Leste and Marlim Sul.

Covering an area of 339.3km2, the Marlim and Voador fields are located in water depth ranging from 400m to 1,050m, at a distance of about 150km from Macaé, on the northern coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The Marlim and Voador fields, which share the production infrastructure, have produced an average of 68.9 thousand barrels of oil per day and 934 thousand m3/day of gas between January and October 2020.

Located east of the Marlim field and in water depth ranging from 780m to 2,000m, the Marlim Leste field produced an average of 38.5 thousand barrels of oil per day and 615 thousand m3/day of gas, from January to October 2020.

The Marlim Sul field is located south of the Marlim and Marlim Leste fields, at a distance of about 90km from the northern coast of Rio de Janeiro.

Petrobras said that the Marlim Sul field produced about 109.6 thousand barrels of oil per day and 2,062 thousand m3/day of gas, from January to October 2020.

Petrobras to remain as operator of four fields

The company will continue to remain as the operator of the four fields, following the completion of the stake sale.

Recently, Petrobras started binding phase for the sale of its entire stake in the in shallow waters fields in the Ceará Cluster comprising the fields of Tuna, Curimã, Espada and Xaréu offshore Brazil.

The sale is part of the company’s efforts to improve capital allocation and increase focus on resources in world-class, deep and ultra-deep waters assets.