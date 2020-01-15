Critical water appropriation permit issued by Oregon Water Resource Department

Critical water appropriation permit issued by Oregon Water Resource Department. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount”) announced today that it has received the Permit to appropriate water from the Oregon Water Resources Department for its proposed Grassy Mountain Gold Mine and processing facilities in eastern Oregon. This is the first Oregon State Agency permit issued as part of the consolidated permitting process initiated by Paramount in 2019.

This Permit describes the appropriation and use of 2 cubic feet per second (57 liters per second) of water within the Permit Area described in the Consolidated Permit Application. This Permit provides sufficient water for the proposed mining and processing operations throughout the mine life.

Paramount President and CEO Glen Van Treek stated: “This Permit, along with the previously received Conditional Use Permit, represent substantial, incremental success in the permitting process. The next milestone is the notice that our Application is complete, which triggers the evaluation of our permit application by State agencies. Once again, we are pleased to note the diligence and co-operation we have received from the State of Oregon.”

Highlights

In November 2019, Paramount submitted the Consolidated Permit Application (State Permit) to the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries. Paramount previously received final approval for the Conditional Use Permit from Malheur County.

The Company is currently finalizing the Amended Plan of Operation that it will submit to the US Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) thereby initiating the federal Permitting Process.

The NI 43-101 Feasibility Study (“Feasibility Study”) for the Grassy Mountain Project is well underway and being led by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. with expected completion in mid-2020.

Source: Company Press Release