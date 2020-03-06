Opec has recommended introducing production cuts of 1.5 million bpd until the end of the year, but Russia appears unwilling to commit to new measures

Opec members are awaiting Russia's decision on whether it will agree to new supply cuts (Credit: Opec)

Crude oil prices have fallen well below $50 per barrel as markets await a decision from Russia on whether it will support fresh production cuts recommended by Opec yesterday.

Brent crude has hovered just above the $50 per barrel mark in recent days – already weakened by the impact of coronavirus on global demand – but doubts over whether Russia will agree to deepen existing cutbacks to bolster the market have sent prices tumbling more than 4% in the day’s trading.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was less than $48 per barrel – its lowest since 2017. That compares to commodity prices of around $70 per barrel in January, before the spread of the outbreak.

Russia unwilling to support Opec recommendation for deeper cuts

In Vienna yesterday, Opec members suggested a major round of oil output cuts totalling 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) – adding to existing measures to withhold 2.1 million bpd introduced at the start of the year in response to a global oversupply and cheap gas prices.

The new reductions – intended to be shared between Opec members, nominally led by Saudi Arabia, and non-Opec countries – were initially suggested to run until the end of June, but post-meeting negotiations led to this being revised run until the end of the year.

The Opec+ alliance, as it has become known, has been coordinating to control global oil supply – and market prices – since 2016.

Reuters news agency reports today (6 March) that Russia, the de facto leader of non-Opec members, will not agree to the new policy – only to an extension of the existing measures beyond their current deadline, set for the end of March.

A formal announcement on Russia’s decision is expected by the end of the day.

**Update: Talks between Russia and Opec ended without agreement, sending Brent crude prices further down, priced around $45 per barrel as of 19.30GMT, an almost 9% drop in the day’s trading.

Coronavirus has hit global oil demand hard

The impact of coronavirus on global oil markets has been huge since it took hold in China in January, as quarantine measures and subdued economic activity have conspired to significantly weaken demand for the commodity.

Yesterday, Opec confirmed it had dramatically revised down its full-year demand forecasts due to the “unprecedented situation” brought on by the health crisis.

It said in a statement: “The Covid-19 outbreak has had a major adverse impact on global economic and oil demand forecasts in 2020, particularly for the first and second quarters.

“Global oil demand growth in 2020 is now forecast to be 480,000 bpd, down from 1.1 bpd in December 2019.

“Moreover, the unprecedented situation, and the ever-shifting market dynamics, means risks are skewed to the downside.”