NovaWind JSC (ROSATOM division for wind power) wins a contract for 192,5 MW capacity as part of investment project selection. This project selection was final under the first RES Capacity Supply Agreement program.

The VetroSGC-2 applications totalling 192,5 MW (VetroSGC-2 JSC is part of NovaWind JSC) were selected under the investment project tender for the construction of renewable energy source based generating facilities.

The total portfolio of NovaWind JSC is now about 1,2 GW, which corresponds to 35% of the wind energy market in Russia. The submitted applications relate to projects to be commissioned in 2023–2024. The projects will be implemented under RES capacity supply agreements for a period of 15 years.

“As part of wind energy projects, ROSATOM localized in Russia a new modern technology of direct drive wind turbines with permanent magnets, organized an efficient supply chain involving the State Corporation enterprises, and put into operation a wind turbine generator and nacelle factory. In spring 2020, the first ROSATOM wind farm started to supply electric power to the unified Russian grid. Commissioning operations are underway on the second largest project, the Kochubeyevskaya Wind Farm, and four other wind farms will be commissioned in 2021. NovaWind set up its own service for wind turbine operation and maintenance. Successful localization plans, experience gained in wind farm construction and operation, and Program risk reassessment allowed us to submit a competitive bid and win all the contracts for wind farm construction,” Aleksandr Korchagin, NovaWind CEO, noted.