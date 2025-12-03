Norsemont advances phase three exploration drill programme at Chilean project

DV Drilling of Coquimbo, Chile, has been engaged by Norsemont’s Chilean subsidiary SCM Vilacollo to conduct the phase three exploration programme. Credit: Jose Luis Stephens/Shutterstock.com.

Norsemont Mining has completed the first drill-hole in its phase three exploration drill programme and started two more at the Choquelimpie high-sulfidation gold-silver-copper project in northern Chile.

The phase three exploration drill programme will feature up to 5,000m of diamond drilling using two rigs, with work scheduled to continue through late December.

Norsemont said diamond drill-hole MV25-DD01 has been completed to a depth of 300m. This hole was designed to intersect higher-grade gold mineralisation within the Vizcacha hydrothermal breccia.

It also intersected silica-pyrite and silica-enargite veinlets from 180m depth to the end of the hole.

Collared from the same station as the first drill-hole, the MV25-DD02 hole also targets the Vizcacha hydrothermal breccia to depth.

The third hole, MV25-DD03, aims to explore the Choque Zone at depth, targeting an area situated beneath the zones where gold grades have been established in the 2025 resource model. This drill-hole is also expected to intersect a modelled hydrothermal breccia body.

The Choquelimpie phase three drill campaign is designed to assess down-dip extensions of higher-grade gold mineralisation, focusing on areas containing more than one gram per tonne of gold within hydrothermal breccia.

Up to 20 holes averaging 250m in length are planned, with priority drill stations outlined in project documentation.

DV Drilling of Coquimbo, Chile, has been engaged by Norsemont’s Chilean subsidiary SCM Vilacollo to conduct the phase three exploration programme.

It is utilising one Golden Bear 1400 and one CSK C1500 truck-mounted diamond drill, with both rigs operating continuously on a 24-hour basis.

Core samples from drilling will be processed at the Activation Geological Services (AGS) facility in Antofagasta, Chile, and analysed at the AGS geochemical laboratory in Coquimbo, Chile, which is ISO 17025 certified.

Norsemont’s ongoing phase three drilling at Choquelimpie aims to further define the extent and grade of gold, silver and copper mineralisation in key breccia zones, with results from the initial holes expected to inform future exploration strategy.