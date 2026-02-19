NMG advances Matawinie Mine with major contract awards

The Canadian Government recognises the Matawinie Mine as crucial for economic growth. Credit: Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc./Business Wire.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) is advancing preparations for the construction of its phase two Matawinie Mine, awarding major construction contracts that cover more than half of the project’s capital expenditure.

These contracts are contingent on a positive final investment decision (FID) and align with estimates from NMG’s updated feasibility study.

The Matawinie Mine, identified by the Canadian Government as a major project of national interest, aims to support economic growth and facilitate an integrated value chain in the country.

Pomerleau has been appointed as the construction manager to oversee the construction and commissioning stages of the mine.

With two years of planning involvement, Pomerleau will manage worksite logistics, contractor supervision, and the implementation of health, safety and environment programmes.

A significant contract has been awarded to Manawan-Fournier, an Atikamekw joint venture between L. Fournier & Fils and the Manawan Atikamekw Band Council, for civil works including networks and industrial structure development.

Beauce Atlas has been assigned the steel structures package, and is responsible for sourcing, fabricating and installing structural steel components. Its involvement includes engineering and constructability optimisation for the mining facilities.

NMG is in the process of finalising a deal with Metso to provide crucial processing equipment for the Matawinie Mine.

The equipment will include the crushing station, apron feeders, mills, flotation cells and filter presses. Engineering for these items is 90% complete.

The agreement aims to enhance the collaboration between NMG and Metso, ensuring coordinated planning for long-lead components and alignment with the construction timeline.

Additional contracts span mechanical equipment and power infrastructure, contributing to the comprehensive execution plan for the mine’s progression from a preparatory state to commissioning.

NMG founder, president and CEO Eric Desaulniers said: “By locking in top-tier partners ahead of FID, we are further de-risking the final financing steps and upcoming project execution.

“We are planning on expanding this group of like-minded partners who share our values of safety, quality and sustainability, via contracts in concrete, structures, systems and specialised services, always striving to create direct and indirect opportunities for indigenous and local businesses and workers.”

In June 2025, NMG received letters of interest for more than C$1bn ($731.3m) in project debt financing to fund the company’s phase-two Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant in Québec, Canada.