The contract signing with Hitachi Energy. Credit: National Grid.

National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) and Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Transmission have finalised contracts with Hitachi Energy and NKT for the delivery of the Eastern Green Link 3 (EGL3) electricity transmission project in the UK.

The agreements, worth nearly £3bn ($4bn), cover the construction of high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and West Norfolk, England, as well as a 690km transmission link that includes approximately 580km offshore between Scotland and England.

NKT will supply and install the 525kV HVDC cable system, covering both subsea and onshore sections, under a contract valued at more than €2.2bn ($2.5bn) for the company.

Hitachi Energy has been confirmed as delivery partner for the converter stations at each end of the link.

The joint venture between NGET and SSEN Transmission will oversee civil works related to the project.

Once completed, EGL3 will provide capacity to transmit up to 2GW of electricity from renewable generation areas in Scotland to demand centres further south, supplying power for up to two million homes.

The new link is expected to reduce grid constraint costs by improving transmission capability from regions with high concentrations of renewable resources, such as offshore wind along the east coast and in Scotland.

EGL3 forms part of a broader initiative to strengthen Great Britain’s energy infrastructure, aiming to enhance security of supply and facilitate affordable energy bills by addressing transmission bottlenecks.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for the Scottish converter station near Netherton Hub, while two rounds of public consultation have taken place regarding works planned for England.

A planning application for these works is expected later this year, with construction set to begin in 2028, subject to approval by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Commissioning is scheduled for late 2033.

National Grid EGL3 project director Mark Brackley said: “Signing these contracts is a major milestone for EGL3 and for the joint venture between National Grid and SSEN Transmission.

“By working with world‑class supply chain partners, we are investing in infrastructure that will reduce constraint costs, strengthen energy security and ensure more clean electricity can flow to homes and businesses across the country, while also supporting jobs and economic growth in the regions.”