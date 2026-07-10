Halliburton used its LOGIX Orchestration service to coordinate both drilling and tripping execution under a single workflow. Credit: James Jones Jr/Shutterstock.com.

Halliburton has deployed its LOGIX automation and remote operations technology on a deepwater exploration well operated by Eni offshore Indonesia.

This project is the first fully automated rig deployment integrated with managed pressure drilling (MPD) in the Asia-Pacific region.

Halliburton integrated rig surface equipment, automated well placement, downhole hydraulics and MPD controls into a unified, closed-loop automated system.

The company used its LOGIX Orchestration service to coordinate both drilling and tripping execution under a single workflow.

This configuration removed the traditional divide between drilling execution and pressure management to enhance consistency and pressure control in wells characterised by narrow operating margins.

Collaboration on this project involved combining Eni’s operational expertise with Halliburton’s automation technologies.

The goal was to integrate drill floor control, subsurface automation and pressure management into a single system.

Halliburton stated that the introduction of LOGIX automation and remote operations to Eni’s Indonesian activities demonstrates an ability to apply digital well construction tools at scale.

The deployment of LOGIX Orchestration alongside MPD led to efficiency gains of more than 15% and maintained well control in a challenging drilling environment.

Halliburton Sperry Drilling vice-president Jim Collins said: “LOGIX Orchestration coordinates drilling decisions in real time for surface, subsurface and downhole systems.

“When we integrate rig automation with MPD, we close a critical gap and give operators better control, consistency and performance in complex wells. This deployment proves the model scales in a deepwater environment.”

Halliburton noted that this development follows similar closed-loop automation projects in other offshore operations and reflects growing customer interest in automation that enables real-time execution.

In April this year, the company acquired Norwegian technology provider Sekal from Sumitomo to strengthen its drilling automation capabilities.