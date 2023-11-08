Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform the transportation and installation of a central processing platform (CPP) and living quarters

McDermott awarded transportation and installation contract by ONGC. (Credit: 466654 from Pixabay)

McDermott has been awarded a large transportation and installation contract by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the KG-DWN-98/2 development project, located off the east coast of India.

Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform the transportation and installation of a central processing platform (CPP) and living quarters. Once installed, the CPP will be used to process wet gas which will then be transferred from the platform to an onshore terminal.

The CPP award is an expansion of McDermott’s current scope of work under the KG-DWN-98/2 project — one of the largest subsea projects in India. Originally awarded in 2018, and nearing completion, the integrated subsea package includes the supply of all subsea production systems (SPS), including 26 deepwater trees, and the installation of subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) at a water depth of between zero to 4,265 feet (1,300 meters).

“This award demonstrates McDermott’s track record of executing fast track projects of this nature,” said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott’s Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. “It not only builds on the successes of our ongoing work for the KG-DWN-98/2 project but stands as a testament to our strong working relationship with ONGC. We are confident that our collaborative approach will continue to position us well for the successful delivery of this next stage of this important project for India.”

Project management and engineering will be executed from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with support from other McDermott offices.

Source: Company Press Release