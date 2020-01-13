The OPL 310 block is located in the Dahomey Basin, to the southeast of the Volta Fan and to the southwest of the Niger Delta

Lekoil plans to commence a two-well programme at OPL 310 block offshore Nigeria. (Credit: Pixabay/C Morrison)

Nigeria-based oil and gas exploration and production company Lekoil has announcement of the commencement on site survey on OPL 310 offshore block.

Located in the Dahomey Basin, to the southeast of the Volta Fan and to the southwest of the Niger Delta, the block lies in water depths ranging from the shoreline on the northside of the block to 1,900m in the south.

Lekoil has announced the start of site survey on behalf of Optimum Petroleum Development Company (Optimum), the Operator of the OPL 310 License, and LEKOIL Nigeria.

The site survey on OPL 310 has received approval from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR). In 2013, the partners made an oil discovery at Ogo-1 and Ogo-1 ST wells within the SynRift and PostRift, following drilling at the OPL 310 offshore block.

Lekoil, together with its partner Optimum Petroleum Development, is planning to commence a two-well programme in near future to obtain dynamic flow data from well testing while preserving the drilled wells as producers.

Site survey on OPL 310 block to assess top-hole drilling and jack-up rig

The site survey aims to assess top-hole drilling, and jack-up rig as well as potential platform foundation hazards and seabed obstructions.

The site survey, which is being carried out by marine vessel, is planned to be completed before the expiration of the DPR approval, scheduled on 24 March 2020.

Lekoil CEO Lekan Akinyanmi said: “With the commencement of the site survey, we are delighted to begin in earnest the two well appraisal drilling work programme of activities which is expected to lead to the spudding of the first well in the second half of this year.

“We celebrate this milestone with our partner and the Operator of the OPL 310 License, Optimum Petroleum, as together we pursue value for all stakeholders.”

The partners are planning to spud the first well in the second half of this year. The block is operated by Optimum Petroleum Development.

The firms have recently, secured $184m financing to fund the appraisal drilling and initial development programme activities on the Ogo field.

In October 2019, Lekoil and its partner Green Energy International approved the second phase development of the Otakikpo oilfield project in the Niger Delta, Nigeria.