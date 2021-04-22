In an upgraded commitment to the Paris Agreement, the US will cut its emissions by 50-52% by 2030 as it targets net-zero by 2050

(Credit: Michael F Hiatt/Shutterstock)

The US has set a target of cutting 50-52% of its carbon emissions by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, the White House has confirmed ahead of the Leaders Summit on Climate later today.

The proposal from the world’s second-largest emitter will form the country’s nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement, which it has rejoined this year after exiting under the previous administration.

President Joe Biden will shortly open the virtual conference hosted by the White House, at which he is seeking to establish US leadership on advancing international climate policy and rally support for stronger action to limit emissions worldwide.

A total of 40 world leaders have been invited to attend the event, including China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and India’s Narendra Modi.

“The message from the White House is clear: The US is ready to go all-in to beat the climate crisis,” said Nathaniel Keohane, senior vice president for climate at advocacy group Environmental Defense Fund.

“This target aligns with what the science says is necessary to put the world on the path to a safer climate, and vaults the US into the top tier of world leaders on climate ambition. And it’s backed up by numerous analyses demonstrating that it can be met through multiple pathways using existing technologies.”

New 2030 emissions target will overhaul the US power system

The new NDC spells a decade of sweeping changes to the US energy sector and accelerated progress towards the goal of a fully-decarbonised power system by 2035, a central pledge of Biden’s climate agenda.

“The United States is not waiting, the costs of delay are too great, and our nation is resolved to act now,” a White House statement said.

President Biden has been eager to make climate issues a pillar of both domestic and foreign policy, and has already taken steps to advance his agenda in the US, including a $2tn infrastructure proposal, a review of oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters, and a commitment to build 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by the end of this decade.

Further details of the NDC are expected during the president’s opening address at the summit, but a briefing from the administration has identified renewables, transmission grid upgrades, energy efficiency technologies, carbon capture and storage, and transport electrification as central to its plans.