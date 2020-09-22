It is the first time China has made a long-term pledge to be carbon neutral, marking a significant step forward in efforts to reduce global emissions

China President Xi Jinping (Credit: Kremlin)

China, the world’s largest emitter, aims to become carbon neutral “before 2060”, according to President Xi Jinping.

Speaking via videolink at the 75th United Nations General Assembly today (22 September), he announced his country would aim to peak its emissions “before 2030”, and introduce “more vigorous policies” to advance its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) set out under the Paris Agreement.

The Chinese leader also called for a co-ordinated global effort to deliver a “green recovery” from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

China signals first long-term commitment to becoming carbon neutral

It is the first time China has shown willingness to commit to a long-term goal to become carbon neutral, and marks a significant step forward in efforts to reduce global carbon emissions.

President Xi said: “China will scale up its intended NDCs by adopting more vigorous policies and measures. We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

“We call on all countries to pursue innovative, co-ordinated, green and open development for all, seize the historic opportunities presented by the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, achieve a green recovery of the world economy in the post-Covid era and thus create a powerful force driving sustainable development.

“The Paris Agreement on climate change charts the course for the world to transition to green and low-carbon development. It outlines the minimum steps to be taken to protect the earth, our shared homeland, and all countries must take decisive steps to honour this agreement.”

This year, signatories to the Paris Climate agreement are expected to update their NDCs, first outlined when the accord was signed in 2015.

China’s new willingness to commit to carbon neutrality comes as global leaders battle the health and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with growing calls for a green recovery based on a clean-energy transition.

As one of the most powerful economies in the world, a strengthened Chinese focus on low-carbon infrastructure opens up clear opportunities for industry and investors.

The country is due to reveal details of its next five-year economic plan – covering 2021-2025 – which could provide more information on the shape of its push to decarbonise.