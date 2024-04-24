The natural gas-fired power plant comprises two GTCC power plants, each with four gas turbine units, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and generators, and represents the seventh out of eight M701JAC units in Rayong and Chonburi

GTCC Power Plant in Rayong, Thailand. (Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.)

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), has started commercial operations for the third M701JAC unit at a natural gas-fired power plant in Rayong Province, Thailand.

The power plant, a joint venture between Thailand’s largest independent power producer (IPP) Gulf Energy Development PCL, and Mitsui & Co., began operations on 31 March 2024.

Located around 130km southeast of Bangkok, the facility is operated by Gulf PD Company.

The natural gas-fired power plant comprises two GTCC power plants, each with four gas turbine units, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, and generators.

It represents the seventh out of eight M701JAC units across two ultra-large-scale 2,650MW GTCC power plants in Rayong and Chonburi, with a collective output of 5,300MW.

The power plant is expected to be fully operational this year, with all eight units of the completed power plants will address the needs of key industrial and economic hubs in eastern Thailand.

Mitsubishi Power Thailand president and managing director Akira Takahashi said: “Having been part of Thailand’s energy story for more than five decades, we are honoured that our robust GTCC solutions have helped to enhance the reliability and efficiency of Thailand’s energy infrastructure and supported the country’s progress towards a more sustainable energy future.

“In cooperation with Gulf and valued partners, we aim to complete this project, and will continue to do our best to support long-term maintenance and services.”

Currently, four M701JAC units installed at the Gulf Sriracha Power Plant in Chonburi Province, along with the two units in Rayong Province, are commercially operating.

They have exceeded 75,000 actual operating hours (AOH), showing the reliability of the JAC gas turbines.

Mitsubishi Power said that the strong collaborative efforts with customers and contractors enabled a smooth delivery of its equipment and ongoing maintenance services.

Furthermore, the power solutions brand of MHI started operations for one of the two M701JAC gas turbines in a 1,400MW natural gas-fired power plant by Hin Kong Power Company.

