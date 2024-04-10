Slated to start operation in early 2029, Unit 13 of the power station will have an output of 380MW, and will replace an ageing coal-fired generation unit

HK Electric awards contract for Unit 13 of Lamma Power Station to Mitsubishi Power. (Credit: MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.)

Mitsubishi Power has bagged an order from Hongkong Electric (HK Electric) pertaining to Unit 13 of the Lamma Power Station in Hong Kong.

Under the contract, the power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) will deliver a natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system equipment.

Unit 13 of the power station will have an output of 380MW. It is slated to start operation in early 2029. It will replace an ageing coal-fired generation unit, ensuring sustained generation capacity.

Besides, Unit 13 will be the fifth GTCC at the Lamma Power Station, which has been serving Hong Kong since 1982.

Previously, Mitsubishi Power had supplied GTCC power generation equipment for Units 10, 11, and 12 of the power project.

According to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the newly ordered GTCC power generation facilities will be erected on Lamma Island, situated southwest of Hong Kong Island, adjacent to the current Units 9, 10, 11, and 12.

The work on Unit 13 will form a significant part of a large-scale project aligned with the directives of the Hong Kong government to augment the proportion of gas-fired power generation.

As part of the newly ordered GTCC power generation system, Mitsubishi Power will produce and deliver key equipment including its M701F gas turbine, a steam turbine, a heat recovery steam generator, and a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR).

Mitsubishi Generator, a recently established company based in Kobe City, Japan, will manufacture the generator. This entity was formed earlier this month through the consolidation of the power-generator systems businesses from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric.

Unit 12 of the Lamma Power Station, which is also of 380MW capacity, entered into commercial operation in late March 2024.

Unit 13 mirrors the design of the power station’s existing gas-fired generation units. This unit is expected to play a crucial role in continuing to decrease carbon emissions during the energy transition phase.

With appropriate modifications and adaptation, all the five gas-fired units will be able to potentially utilise hydrogen as fuel alongside natural gas in the future.

HK Electric managing director Francis Cheng said: “HK Electric and Mitsubishi have had a journey together for decades. Our prolonged and close partnership began from the oil-firing era, then transitioned to coal, and now from coal to gas.

“We will continue to work together to advance energy transition, develop zero-carbon energy and help build a greener Hong Kong.”