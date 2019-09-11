To be built in Hong Kong, the Lamma power station extension project is the 12th unit with an output of 380MW

Image: The signing ceremony of the contract. Photo: courtesy of Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has won a contract from Hongkong Electric (HK Electric) for the supply of natural-gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power generation system equipment.

Under the terms of the contract, MHPS will supply the equipment for the Lamma power station extension project, which will be developed in Hong Kong.

Lamma power station extension project is the 12th unit with an output of 380MW. The prime contractor of the project is Mitsubishi Corporation (MC).

Lamma Power Station’s Unit 12 to be operational in 2023

Through MC, MHPS will provide main components for the power plant, which is expected to be operational in early 2023.

MHPS had secured a supply contract for the 10th unit in November 2015 and the 11th unit in November 2016.

The company will manufacture the M701F gas turbine, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and air quality control system for the GTCC power generation facility.

Mitsubishi Electric will provide the generator for the project.

The newly ordered GTCC power generation facilities will be developed on Lamma Island, which is located to the southwest of Hong Kong Island and adjacent to the 10th and 11th units that are under construction.

The GTCC system is expected to contribute to the Hong Kong government’s policy targeting an increase in gas-fired power generation to 70% in 2023 and reduce environmental impact as well as carbon emission.

The GTCC system is claimed to be highly efficient due to its ability to generate power by gas turbine and then utilise the resulting high-temperature exhaust gas to produce steam for driving a steam turbine, generating more power in combined cycle operation mode.

Previously, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems had received several orders from HK Electric for projects to convert existing facilities to GTCC and other high-efficiency power generation systems.

The Japanese company delivers GTCC power generation systems across the globe.