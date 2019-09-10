For the order, GE will supply its 7HA.02 gas turbines for Caithness Energy’s Guernsey Power Station, which will generate 1.875GW of energy

Image: GE’s 7HA.02 gas turbine. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

General Electric (GE) has secured an order to supply 7HA.02 gas turbines for Caithness Energy’s 1.875GW Guernsey Power Station to be located in Guernsey County, Ohio.

Besides 7HA.02 gas turbines, the order includes the supply of heat recovery steam generators and steam turbine generators for each 7HA.02 unit. The combined electricity output from the plant will be enough to power nearly 1.5 million homes within the PJM region.

GE’s HA gas turbines have surpassed over 388,000 in operating hours

GE stated that its HA turbine is claimed to be one of the most efficient power plants in 50hz and 60hz energy segments. Its HA gas turbines are touted to have surpassed more than 388,000 operating hours and the company has secured more than 95 orders from more than 40 customers across 18 countries.

Caithness Energy president Ross Ain said: “We look forward to working with GE again and are proud to deliver this state-of-the-art electricity generating solution for cleaner, more efficient power into the PJM Market.

“Through the benefits of this technology, we look forward to better serving our users with flexible, reliable, efficient and low-cost electricity.”

General Electric has also stated that it will provide services to the facility, under a multi-year services agreement.

The company will also offer digital solutions to combine equipment sensor data with predictive analytics through its Asset Performance Management (APM) software and managed services.

To develop the Guernsey Power Station, Caithness Energy has partnered with Apex Power Group. When completed, the power plant will be managed by Caithness Energy. The company will sell the electricity capacity and ancillary services from the power station into the PJN segment, which provides electricity across thirteen states and District of Columbia.

Gemma Power Systems, a subsidiary of Argan, has been selected to provide the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the project and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.