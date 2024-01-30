Construction of the hydrogen-ready CCGT at YTL PowerSeraya’s Pulau Seraya facility located in Jurong Island is estimated to cost S$800m ($597.5m) with completion scheduled by 31 December 2027 and is expected to enhance and diversify Singapore’s power mix together with solar, imported electricity, and other potential low-carbon energy sources

YTL PowerSeraya secures first RFP to develop a hydrogen-ready CCGT at the Pulau Seraya power station in Singapore. (Credit: cwizner from Pixabay)

YTL PowerSeraya has secured the first request for proposal (RFP) to develop a hydrogen-ready 600MW combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) at its Pulau Seraya power station (PSPS) site located in Singapore.

The fully owned subsidiary of YTL Power International won the RFP under Singapore Energy Market Authority (EMA)’s new centralised process framework.

According to YTL PowerSeraya, the framework effectively brings together private sector investments to guarantee enough generation capacity by 2028. It will also preserve the country’s future energy demands.

Construction of the hydrogen-ready CCGT at the Pulau Seraya facility is estimated to cost S$800m ($597.5m) with completion scheduled by 31 December 2027.

Located in Jurong Island, the Pulau Seraya power station became Singapore’s first offshore power plant with three 250MW generating steam plants in 1988.

The stage 2 of the Pulau Seraya facility was completed in 1992. After five years, the Singaporean power station was fully completed.

YTL PowerSeraya CEO John Ng said: “We are honoured to be awarded the first RFP and be entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the hydrogen-ready CCGT at PSPS.

“YTL PowerSeraya is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices to contribute to Singapore’s energy security and environmental goals.”

The new CCGT project is expected to enhance and diversify Singapore’s power mix together with solar, imported electricity, and other potential low-carbon energy sources.

Besides, YTL PowerSeraya’s CCGT will be at least 30% volume hydrogen-ready, with the potential to be upgraded to become operationally 100% hydrogen-ready in the future.

YTL Power International managing director Dato’ Seri Yeoh Seok Hong said: “This project is fully in keeping with our commitment to invest for the long-term in low-carbon technologies, infrastructure and advanced energy solutions, enabling us to continue to provide the best outcomes for the benefit of our customers and communities where we operate.”