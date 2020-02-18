The solar plant comprises 142,740 monocrystalline silicon cell photovoltaic modules with a fixed support structure

Image of Nuñez de Balboa photovoltaic plant in Spain. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Spain-based electric utility company Iberdrola has commenced construction of the 50MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Aragon, Spain.

The solar project forms part of the company’s renewable investment plan to install 3GW of wind and photovoltaic capacity in Spain by 2022.

Located in Teruel province, Aragon, the solar plant comprises 142,740 monocrystalline silicon cell photovoltaic modules with a fixed support structure.

Scheduled to be operational by the end of the year, the project is expected to create approximately 140 jobs during the peak construction period.

Once operational, the project is expected to generate enough electricity to power 24,290 homes per year, while offsetting 19,000 tonnes of CO2 emission annually.

Iberdrola already operates 360MW of wind and hydroelectric power in Aragon and the solar project adds to the firm’s renewable investment plan in Spain.

Other renewable projects of Iberdrola in Aragon, Spain

In January, the firm started commercial operations at the 23MW El Pradillo wind in Aragon earlier this year. It is also constructing the 48.5MW Puylobo wind farm.

Located between the Zaragoza towns of Frescano, Borja and Agón, in Aragon, the El Pradillo wind farm comprises six 3.4-132 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa with 3.4MW power units and one 2.1-114 Siemens Gamesa wind turbine, rated at 2.1 MW units.

The power generated by the project is equivalent to supply power to 10,500 homes annually, while offsetting 17,300 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

In December last year, Iberdrola completed the construction on 500MW Nunez de Balboa solar photovoltaic (PV) park located in Badajoz province of Extremadura, in southern Spain.

The Nunez de Balboa project is equipped with 1.43m solar panels, 115 inverters and two substations which includes the delivery of 3,200 containers.

The project is expected to generate clean electricity to 250,000 people per year, while offsetting 215,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emission into the atmosphere annually.