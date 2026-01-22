Halliburton Q4 2025 net income falls 4.2% to $589m

Halliburton’s revenue for the full year 2025 was $22.2bn. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Halliburton has reported net income of $589m, equating to $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 (Q4 2025), a 4.2% decrease compared to $615m in the same period last year.

In the preceding Q3, the US-based oil service company posted net income of $18m, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income for the reported Q4 ended 31 December 2025, excluding impairments and other charges, was $576m, or $0.69 per diluted share.

Total company revenue for Q4 2025 was $5.65bn, with an operating margin of 13%. In Q4 2024, total revenue was $5.61bn.

Adjusted operating income for the year was $3.1bn, with an adjusted operating margin of 15%, compared to $3.9bn in 2024.

For the full year 2025, Halliburton’s revenue was $22.2bn, down from $22.9bn in 2024.

Operating income for 2025 was $2.3bn, down from $3.8bn the previous year.

Halliburton chairman president and CEO Jeff Miller said: “I am pleased with Halliburton’s Q4 performance and the way we closed out 2025. We outperformed our expectations and it is clear that Halliburton’s strategy and value proposition deliver differentiated results.”

“Halliburton’s international business is strong. Our collaborative value proposition is winning, our technology is delivering and our growth engines are aligned with the evolution of the market.

“In North America, we will continue our Maximize Value strategy. I expect North America is the first to respond when macro fundamentals improve. I am confident in the outlook for our business and Halliburton’s ability to deliver leading returns and capitalise on future growth opportunities.”

In Q4 2025, completion and production reported revenues of $3.3bn, maintaining its previous level, while operating income rose by $56m to $570m, an 11% increase.

Similarly, drilling and evaluation posted revenues of $2.4bn, unchanged from the prior quarter, with operating income climbing by $19m to $367m, a 5% increase.

During Q4 2025, Halliburton advanced oil and gas operations through new technologies and contract wins. The company signed a framework agreement with Shell to deploy remote operated control systems (ROCS) technology for umbilical-less tubing hanger installation and retrieval. This reduces hydraulic complexity, surface pressure risk and personnel exposure.

Halliburton claimed that ROCS achieved the deepest umbilical-less tubing hanger installation to date at 8,458ft. The technology has been deployed across the Norwegian Continental Shelf, West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

The reported quarter also saw the launch of a wired drill pipe interface delivering real-time, high-speed downhole data and continuous power to enable closed-loop automation and faster well construction.

Halliburton also won an integrated drilling services contract for OML 144 offshore Nigeria, supporting gas supply to Nigeria LNG Train 7.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report, citing CEO Miller, said that Halliburton is ready to resume operations in Venezuela swiftly, pending approval from the US Government and assurances on payment protections.

Halliburton’s operations in North America have been significantly impacted by the deceleration in growth within the US shale industry.

Securing contracts to operate in Venezuela’s rich oilfields would help counterbalance decreasing domestic demand for its services.

Additionally, it would align the company with US President Donald Trump’s initiative to enhance crude production in the South American country.