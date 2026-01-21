Glenfarne partners with Danaos to advance Alaska LNG project

Glenfarne owns a 75% stake in the Alaska LNG project. Credit: GreenOak/Shutterstock.com.

Glenfarne Alaska LNG, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, has entered into a partnership with containership owner Danaos to advance the Alaska LNG project on the US Pacific Coast.

Danaos, as a preferred tonnage provider, will facilitate the construction and operation of at least six liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers intended for global logistics.

The partnership also includes a $50m capital investment from Danaos in Glenfarne Alaska LNG to support development of the LNG project.

Glenfarne CEO and founder Brendan Duval said: “Danaos, with their reputation for high-quality ship ownership and operations, is a valued addition to our roster of Alaska LNG strategic partners. One of Alaska LNG’s major competitive advantages is our short shipping distance to Asia, featuring canal-free routes avoiding contested waters.”

Danaos currently oversees 86 vessels, with an additional 25 under construction.

Danaos CEO John Coustas said: “As Alaska LNG opens up a major new source of North Pacific energy, Danaos is pleased to offer our shipping expertise to reliably serve customers across the region and around the world with safe, competitive LNG delivery.

“This transaction provides us with an opportunity to expand on our expertise in global seaborne transportation and expand the footprint of Danaos in the LNG and energy segments.”

Alaska LNG consists of three sub-projects in Alaska. These include an 807-mile (1,298km) pipeline, a 20 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) LNG export terminal in Nikiski and a carbon capture plant in North Slope.

The carbon capture facility is expected to remove and store 7mtpa of carbon dioxide.

Glenfarne is developing the project in two phases. The first involves constructing a 739-mile, 42in pipeline from North Slope to supply domestic energy needs.

The second phase will establish an LNG liquefaction terminal with related infrastructure designed to export 20mtpa of LNG.

In March 2025, Glenfarne became the lead developer for Alaska LNG after signing a definitive agreement with the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC).

Under this arrangement, Glenfarne holds a 75% ownership stake in the project, while AGDC retains the remaining 25%.

Strategic partners in the project also includes Baker Hughes and POSCO International.

After becoming the lead developer, Glenfarne has obtained preliminary commercial commitments for 11mtpa from major LNG buyers in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

In October 2025, Tokyo Gas entered into a letter of intent (LoI) with Glenfarne Alaska LNG to secure LNG from the Alaska LNG project. According to the LoI, Tokyo Gas will acquire 1mtpa of LNG from this venture.