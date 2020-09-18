The project will extract and capture waste methane from the Noble Road landfill in Ohio and converting it into renewable natural gas

The produced RNG is planned to be distributed by Aspire Energy. (Credit: Paul Brennan from Pixabay)

Privately-owned investment firm Fortistar and US-based residential and commercial waste and recycling firm Rumpke Waste & Recycling, have started the construction at Noble Road Landfill Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) project in Shiloh, Ohio.

The $33m transportation decarbonisation project is aimed at extracting and capturing waste methane from the Noble Road landfill in Ohio and converting it into renewable natural gas (RNG).

The produced RNG is planned to be distributed by Aspire Energy, an affiliate of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, and dispensed in fuel stations for natural gas vehicles by Trustar Energy, a portfolio company of Fortistar.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation president and CEO Jeff Householder said: “As a collaborator across the renewable natural gas development, distribution and transmission value chain, our Company is committed to investing in innovative energy solutions for our customers while lowering the carbon footprint of our system.

“This unique project enables us to utilize our existing natural gas gathering assets to inject RNG into our system and deliver to our customers. Because of the magnitude of this project’s benefit, once flowing, the RNG volume will represent nearly 10 percent of Aspire Energy’s entire system.”

Noble Road project will capture 20,323 tonnes of methane emissions

The Noble Road project is expected to capture 20,323 tonnes of methane emissions, which is equivalent to 49,940 tons of carbon dioxide per annum.

The project will include a new advanced facility that leverages patented technology to treat landfill gas by eliminating carbon dioxide and other components to purify the gas and produce pipeline quality RNG.

The facility will leverage membranes provided by Air Liquide, an international company engaged in offering gases, technologies and services for industry.

The Noble Road Landfill RNG project marks the fourth of Fortistar’s 12 new RNG projects with nearly $500m investment.

Expected to be completed over the next three years, the projects are expected to help in reducing US transportation emissions by 2 million metric tons of CO 2 annually.

Fortistar president Mark Comora said: “We believe that this should be the future for all landfills. At Fortistar, we repurpose the captured methane in a way that benefits local communities, environments and economies.

“That’s why we’re working with major innovators like Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Air Liquide and partnering with Rumpke, which was recognized this year by Deloitte as one of the best managed companies in the US.”