The EU Hydrogen Strategy is part of EU’s wider plan to become climate-neutral by 2050

EU aims to become climate-neutral by 2050. (Credit: Gordon Johnson from Pixabay)

The European Union (EU) has unveiled new strategy to support the development of up to 40GW of green hydrogen projects by 2030.

The new EU Hydrogen Strategy, to be achieved in phases, is part of EU’s wider plan to become climate-neutral by 2050.

From 2020 to 2024, the EU Hydrogen Strategy aims to install at least 6GW of renewable hydrogen electrolysers in the EU, and the produce up to 1 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen.

In the second phase from 2025 to 2030, EU plans to have at least 40GW of installed renewable hydrogen electrolysers and have capacity to produce up to 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen.

By 2050, renewable hydrogen technologies will reach maturity

Moreover, renewable hydrogen technologies are planned to reach maturity and enable large-scale deployment across all hard-to-decarbonise sectors from 2030 to 2050.

Executive vice-president for the Green Deal Frans Timmermans said: “The new hydrogen economy can be a growth engine to help overcome the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

“In developing and deploying a clean hydrogen value chain, Europe will become a global frontrunner and retain its leadership in clean tech.”

Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson added: “The EU’s energy system has to become better integrated, more flexible and able to accommodate the cleanest and most cost-effective solutions.

“Hydrogen will play a key role in this, as falling renewable energy prices and continuous innovation make it a viable solution for a climate-neutral economy.”

The European Commission has launched the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance with industry leaders, civil society, national and regional ministers and the European Investment Bank, to help deliver on strategy.

Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said: “The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance launched today will channel investments into hydrogen production.

“It will develop a pipeline of concrete projects to support the decarbonisation efforts of European energy intensive industries such as steel and chemicals.

“The Alliance is strategically important for our Green Deal ambitions and the resilience of our industry.”

In 2018, Nouryon, Tata Steel and the Port of Amsterdam announced plans to jointly study the feasibility of establishing a large green hydrogen cluster in the Amsterdam region in the Netherlands.