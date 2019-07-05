The new oil discovery was made at the exploration extension well 30/6-H-9-T4, which was drilled using the KCA Deutag’s Askepott rig

Image: A map showing location of exploration extension well 30/6-H-9-T4 in NCS. Photo: courtesy of Equinor ASA.

Norwegian firm Equinor and its partners have made what they call ‘profitable oil discovery’ at its Oseberg area in the Norwegian continental shelf.

The new oil discovery was made at the exploration extension well 30/6-H-9-T4, which was drilled using the KCA Deutag’s Askepott rig and as part of Equinor’s Oseberg Vestflanken phase 2 project.

The discovery is planned to be put on stream though the new, unmanned and remote-operated H platform on the Oseberg field.

The well has proved a 112m oil column in a segment which was not tested earlier and in the Statfjord formation in southern parts of the Alpha structure on Oseberg.

Equinor said that the oil reservoir has estimated recoverable resources of 22 million barrels, which can potentially be increased further.

Equinor operations west cluster senior vice-president Gunnar Nakken said: “This discovery improves the Oseberg Vestflanken resource base. It can be put on stream with limited investments and adds significant value to the partnership.

“We are combining drilling of exploration and production wells to achieve highly profitable exploration wells at low cost.

“Discoveries as these underline the importance of near-field exploration. Our ambition is to maintain profitable production from the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) for several decades.

“A major contribution will come from wells that are drilled at low cost and close to existing infrastructure.”

In order to further increase recoverable volumes, the partners are considering water injection at the well.

Equinor is the operator of the Oseberg field

Equinor operates the Oseberg field with 49.3% stake while other partners include Petoro with 33.6% interest, Total E&P Norge with 14.7% stake, and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia holding 2.4% stake.

The Oseberg field comprises a main reservoir, Oseberg Main, and several minor reservoirs (satellite fields).

The gas from the Oseberg field centre is exported to markets in the UK and the continent while the oil and condensate are supplied to the Sture terminal in Øygarden north of Bergen.