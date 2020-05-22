Enel Green Power started operations at the 105MW Riverview and the 29.4MW Castle Rock Ridge II wind projects located in Alberta, Canada

Enel Green Power commissions three wind farms in North America. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Enel Green Power, the renewable subsidiary of Italian energy company Enel, has announced the start of operations at an expanded wind farm in the US and two wind farms in Canada.

The expansion includes an addition of 50MW capacity to the High Lonesome wind farm located in Texas, increasing its total installed capacity to 500MW.

The wind farm is expected to generate approximately 1.9TWh per year while offsetting 1.2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Enel Green Power CEO Antonio Cammisecra said “The commissioning of these three new wind farms is further evidence that Enel remains committed to growing its renewable portfolio worldwide.

“This commitment has also been underscored by the completion of over 400 MW of renewable plants worldwide in the first quarter of the year, allowing renewables to greatly exceed conventional generation in our portfolio both in terms of capacity and production.”

High Lonesome wind project involves a total investment of $720m

The expansion of the High Lonesome wind farms is supported by a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with food and beverage company Danone North America, which will purchase a 20.6MW portion from the 50MW addition.

Enel Green Power has also connected the 105MW Riverview and the 29.4MW Castle Rock Ridge II wind projects located in Alberta, Canada.

The whole High Lonesome wind project involves a total investment of $720m while the Castle Rock Ridge II and Riverview includes investment of are more than CAD210m ($150.6m).

The two wind farms, which are located in the town of Pincher Creek, are estimated to generate approximately 493GWh per year while offsetting about 335,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) will acquire the power generated by the Castle Rock Ridge II and Riverview wind farms under two 20-year Renewable Energy Support Agreements (RESAs).

Recently, Enel Green Power has commenced construction on two renewable energy projects, which include one solar and one wind farm, with total capacity of 71.3MW in Spain.