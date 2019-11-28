The pipeline delivers natural gas to meet a rising for in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Image: The Kingsville transmission reinforcement pipeline has become operational in Canada. Photo: courtesy of outgunned21/FreeImages.

Enbridge Gas has commissioned its $105.7m Kingsville transmission reinforcement pipeline in Ontario, Canada.

The pipeline delivers natural gas to meet a rising residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural demand for natural gas in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

It also supplies natural gas to surrounding areas, including the greenhouse market in the Leamington and Kingsville area.

Enbridge Gas southwest region operations director Steven Jelich said: “The Kingsville Transmission Reinforcement Pipeline Project brings more natural gas to the fast-growing greenhouse market in the Leamington and Kingsville area, as well as provides affordable natural gas to residents and businesses in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and surrounding areas.

“We thank residents and landowners in the project area for their support during the construction process.”

Construction of Kingsville pipeline began in 2019

Earlier this year, Enbridge Gas started construction on 19km of natural gas transmission pipeline in Lakeshore and Kingsville in Essex County.

Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker said: “Our government understands the importance of expanding access to natural gas.

“Access to natural gas can make life more affordable for families, increase job creation and economic opportunities and sends the message that Ontario is open for business.”

Enbridge Gas said that the Kingsville project crews will return in mid-2020 to finish final project clean-up activities.

According to the company, the pipeline was planned, built and operated to meet or exceed all applicable safety codes and regulations.

Following the completion of the project, Enbridge Gas’s ongoing pipeline maintenance programme will start ensuring that the pipeline system continues to operate safely and reliably.

In Jul 2018, Enbridge had signed an agreement to sell its Canadian natural gas gathering and processing business to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and its institutional partners for C$4.31bn ($3.28bn).

Under the terms of the agreement, Enbridge agreed to divest its assets in the Montney, Peace River Arch, Horn River and Liard basins in British Columbia and Alberta.