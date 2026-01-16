The Blue Lagoon project also returned high-grade REE results, with elevated magnet REOs encountered at the surface. Credit: O.Mikheeva/Shutterstock.com.

Dalaroo Metals has reported significant discoveries from initial exploration in 2025 at its fully owned Blue Lagoon project in Greenland, unveiling a district-scale system rich in critical minerals such as zirconium, hafnium and rare earth elements (REEs) across a 2.7km strike.

This marks the first sampling effort at Blue Lagoon since 1979, with all 113 samples showing anomalous values, suggesting a promising new critical metals district.

The Blue Lagoon project has identified concentrations exceeding 2% zirconium oxide and 40 parts per million (ppm) hafnium oxide across the entire 2.7km strike in both auger holes and sediment samples.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

This suggests a broad and well-mineralised target area. Hafnium is crucial for next-generation microchips and semiconductors due to its high dielectric constant, which allows it to store significantly more electrical charge than traditional silicon dioxide-based semiconductors.

Hafnium oxide has a dielectric constant approximately six-times higher than silicon dioxide and one of the highest melting points among compounds, leading to a more than 1,000-fold reduction in electron leakage through transistors compared to silicon dioxide.

The current indicative sale price for high-purity hafnium oxide is A$16,297/kg ($10,924.3/kg), reflecting its advanced chemical properties, growing demand in high-tech applications and the scarcity of hafnium-bearing minerals.

The Blue Lagoon project also returned high-grade REE results, with elevated magnet rare earth oxides (REOs) encountered at the surface.

According to Dalaroo Metals, the presence of heavy REOs, enriched in dysprosium and terbium, highlights the potential of this untapped district.

Significantly, the sampling at Blue Lagoon has shown low uranium levels, with a maximum reading of 25ppm triuranium octoxide.

This result could simplify processing complexities and is notably below the 100ppm uranium threshold required for permitting in Greenland.

Dalaroo Metals CEO John Morgan said: “These maiden results represent a highly encouraging start to modern exploration at the Blue Lagoon project and provide strong validation of the historical Greenland and Denmark Geological Survey (GEUS) geochemical anomalies that originally attracted us to this area.

“The scale and consistency of rare earth, niobium and zirconium anomalism over a ~2.7km strike, combined with exceptionally low uranium and thorium levels, confirms we are dealing with a robust and regionally extensive critical minerals system.

“While these results are from first-pass surface sampling, they already demonstrate grades comparable with early-stage results from several globally recognised alkaline-hosted rare earth systems in Greenland. Importantly, this work confirms that the project hosts a fertile mineral system with clear potential to grow through systematic follow-up exploration.”

The initial programme has effectively laid the geochemical groundwork for further exploration.

The results will be combined with geological mapping, mineralogical studies and remote sensing data to refine key target areas.

Next planned steps involve infill sampling, trenching and shallow drilling to examine the source and structure of the anomalous zones, as well as to evaluate their continuity and grade distribution.

Dalaroo Metals has secured full funding after its recent capital raising at A$0.055 per share, announced in October 2025. This funding will support upcoming initiatives at the Blue Lagoon project and drilling activities in Côte d’Ivoire.