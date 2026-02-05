Soil anomalies peaked at 394ppm copper and 227ppm molybdenum, exceeding local background levels by more than ten times. Credit: Phawat/Shuttesrtock.com.

Core Silver has announced results from its 2025 soil sampling programme at the Laverdiere copper project in the Atlin Mining District of north-western British Columbia, Canada.

The survey, covering an area of 1.4km × 5.6km, involved the systematic collection of 231 soil samples with a 200m × 200m spacing to explore mineral-rich zones.

The campaign revealed a multi-kilometre copper-molybdenum mineralisation corridor, expanding known deposits by 1.7km north-west of the Main Skarn Zone.

Notably, the soil anomalies included peak values of 394 parts per million (ppm) copper and 227ppm molybdenum, surpassing local background levels by more than ten times.

These anomalies align with existing high-grade areas such as the Valley and Main Skarn Zones, supporting the continuity of mineralisation.

The survey identified new priority targets, termed Anomalies Y and Z, which display strong copper-molybdenum signatures and are earmarked for future drilling.

Geochemical data suggests the presence of a large porphyry-skarn system that remains open in several directions and at depth.

The Laverdiere project has identified copper and molybdenum mineralisation extending more than 5km laterally and reaching depths beyond 1,000m.

Since its early exploration in the 1900s, Laverdiere has been known as a low-elevation, drill-permitted site featuring a Cretaceous granodiorite intrusion with widespread copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry mineralisation.

Core Silver president and CEO Nick Rodway said: “The 2025 soil sampling results at Laverdiere mark a major step forward for Core Silver. We have now confirmed the presence of a large, coherent copper-molybdenum system extending over 5km, with multiple broad, mineralised zones that remain open in several directions.

“Importantly, these new soil results align closely with known high-grade skarn and porphyry-style mineralisation, diamond drilling, structural controls and geophysical responses, which significantly increases our confidence in the presence of a mineralised porphyry system or systems at depth.

“These zones provide a clear road map for future drill targeting and enhance the discovery potential at Laverdiere as we advance the project.”