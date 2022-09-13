The main production facilities include 1 production adjective platform and 2 unmanned wellhead platforms

CNOOC headquarters in Beijing. (Credit: Daniel Case/Wikipedia.org)

CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883, SSE: 600938) announced today that Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project commenced production.

The development project locates in the south of Bohai Sea, with average water depth of about 19 meters. The main production facilities include 1 production adjective platform and 2 unmanned wellhead platforms. 25 development wells are planned to be put into production, including 16 production wells and 9 water injection wells. The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 7,100 barrels of crude oil per day in 2023.

Kenli 10-1 North block is the main component of Kenli 6-1 oilfield which is the first 100 million-ton oilfield discovered in the north of the Laizhou Bay. During the implementation process, in order to maximize the value of the oilfield regional development, the project practiced the concept of intelligentization, unmanned production, the modularization of engineering construction, the integration of appraisal and development as well as the sharing of old and new facilities.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in Kenli 6-1 Oilfield 10-1 North Block Development Project and acts as the operator.

Source: Company Press Release