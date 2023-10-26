The project is located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 99 meters

CNOOC announces Enping 18-6 oilfield development project commences production. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

CNOOC Limited (the “Company”, SEHK: 00883 (HKD Counter) and 80883 (RMB Counter), SSE: 600938) announces that Enping 18-6 Oilfield Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 99 meters. The main production facilities include one wellhead platform, with 15 development wells planned to be put into production. It is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 9,300 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in the project and acts as the operator.

Source: Company Press Release