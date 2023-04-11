Following InterMoor’s completion of Phase 1 decommissioning work in 2021 in the Gulf of Thailand, CTEP has extended InterMoor’s field decommissioning contract by adding more packages for the disconnection and removal of pipelines

Chevron awards Intermoor extension of decommissioning scope in Thailand. (Credit: Acteon Group Ltd.)

InterMoor, a brand in Acteon’s Engineering, Moorings and Foundations Division, has been awarded a decommissioning contract by Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. (CTEP).

Following InterMoor’s completion of Phase 1 decommissioning work in 2021 in the Gulf of Thailand, CTEP has extended InterMoor’s field decommissioning contract by adding more packages for the disconnection and removal of pipelines.

InterMoor’s scope of work after the extension includes

project management, engineering, procurement and offshore execution

disconnection and removal of pipelines

disconnection and removal of Single Point Mooring (SPM) and associated subsea infrastructure

topside modifications work

As in the first phase, InterMoor will use cutting tools provided by its sister company Claxton. Aquatic will provide subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) recovery equipment and UTEC plans to provide the survey spread.

