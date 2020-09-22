BPC will carry out the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the low-carbon natural gas combined cycle generating facility

The construction work on the power plant will commence immediately. (Credit: Foto-Rabe from Pixabay.)

Canada-based power projects developer Kineticor Resource has awarded a contract to BPC to build the 900MW gas-fired Cascade combined cycle power plant in Alberta.

Under the contract, BPC, a joint venture between Black & Veatch and PCL Industrial Management, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the low-carbon natural gas combined cycle generating facility.

Last month, Kineticor along with joint development sponsors, Macquarie Capital and project sponsors OPTrust, Axium Infrastructure and DIF Capital Partners have reached financial close for the CAD1.5bn ($1.14bn) Cascade power project.

To be located about 12km southwest of Edson in Yellowhead County, Alberta, the power plant is expected to contribute to the province’s transition to a lower-carbon future by decreasing greenhouse gas emissions from traditional power generation.

The facility will be equipped with two SGT6-8000H gas turbines from Siemens Energy in a single-shaft combined cycle configuration and air-cooled condensers to deliver low-emissions power supply.

The Cascade power project is expected to be commissioned in 2023

Kineticor CEO Andrew Plaunt said: “Pairing Black & Veatch’s deep expertise in EPC and natural gas power generation with PCL’s position as the most experienced constructor in Alberta created a winning combination.

“We’re pleased to have these two industry leaders on board, as this project will provide enormous benefit to the environment and the local economy.”

Once fully operational, the Cascade power project is estimated to produce sufficient power to supply electricity to approximately 900,000 households per year for an estimated useful life of 30 years.

The construction work on the power plant will commence immediately, with commissioning expected in 2023.

The project is expected to create nearly 600 jobs during the peak construction phase and about 25 long-term jobs during operations.

In May, BPC has completed the H.R. Milner Unit 2 simple cycle gas-fired power project located near Grande Cache, Alberta.