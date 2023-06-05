Construction and underground development of the gold project are proceeding on schedule and on budget and the first gold production is expected in the December 2023 quarter

The Bellevue gold project in Western Australia secures final permit. (Credit: Bellevue Gold)

Australia-based Bellevue Gold has secured permits for the tailings facility and water storage of its Bellevue gold project in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia.

The permits for the gold project have been granted by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation under the Environmental Protection Act 1986, (WA).

Bellevue Gold said that the granted approvals are the final material permits necessary for the commissioning and full operation of the Bellevue gold project.

Construction and underground development of the gold project are proceeding on schedule and on budget, said the Australian company.

The first gold production at the Bellevue project is expected in the December 2023 quarter.

Located 430km north of Kalgoorlie and 50km north of Leinster, the gold project is estimated to provide a pre-tax free cashflow of A$2.1bn ($1.38bn).

Besides, the Bellevue gold project will have an internal rate of return of 68% over the initial mine life of more than 10 years.

According to the feasibility study 2022, the gold project will produce an average of 200,000 ounces of gold annually.

In February 2023, Golden Spur Resources, a fully owned subsidiary of Bellevue Gold, awarded a $15.8m contract to NRW for the open pit mining and construction of a tailings storage facility at the Bellevue project.

Bellevue Gold also announced the commencement of mining at the Vanguard open pit at the gold project in April 2023.

Recently, the Australian company forged a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a fully-owned subsidiary of Zenith Energy Operations for the construction of a hybrid renewable power solution at the Bellevue gold project.