How ABB’s ‘game-changing’ subsea power system will impact the offshore oil and gas industry
ABB's subsea technology can deliver 100MW of stable power to deepsea drilling equipment at depths of up to 3,000 metres, more than 600 kilometres from shore
ABB's subsea technology can deliver 100MW of stable power to deepsea drilling equipment at depths of up to 3,000 metres, more than 600 kilometres from shore
A senior academic at Queen's University Belfast has warned shareholder activism against
Investors are concerned mining industry groups are obstructing the transition to a
Predictive maintenance helps companies anticipate failures in their technology
The Canadian miner has discovered remnants of an ancient road it believes
Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels
Brown McFarlane Ltd - High Grade Carbon Stainless and Duplex Steels