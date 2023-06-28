The power from shore concept will secure a reliable and stable power supply to the Yggdrasil area with very low emission

Aker BP awards contract for Yggdrasil. (Credit: Aker BP)

Linjepartner has been selected as partner for delivery of overhead lines in the Yggdrasil power from shore project. The contract will secure activity and jobs in the Levanger-based company for several years.

“This represents the selection of the final major civil construction partner for the Yggdrasil power from shore delivery line. With this contract in place, we are in line with our execution strategy,” states Project manager Tormod Huseby.

The value of the contract is more than NOK 100 million, plus procurement of material.

Eight kilometres of power lines

The power from shore concept will secure a reliable and stable power supply to the Yggdrasil area with very low emissions. The concept includes a new transformer station in Børdalen in Samnanger, 11 kilometres of powerline and cable in Samnanger, a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar, and a total of 255 kilometres of sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea.

“Linjepartner will deliver the 132 kV overhead lines totalling 26 masts from Børdalen to Gaupeholsmarka in Samnanger. The company will also deliver the 300 kV tie-in to Statnett’s transformer station in Børdalen with two new towers,” explains Onshore manager Dines Haslund.

Ripple effects in Norway

In April, Aker BP received the power licence to connect Yggdrasil to the national grid in in Samnanger.

Onshore construction work is expected to start in October. The plan is to start delivery from Linjepartner in October with completion by August 2025.

“This is a good example of the ripple effects created in Norway by the Yggdrasil project. Over the next two years, as many as 50 people at Linjepartner in Levanger and sub-contractors will be under this contract, and the company will also employ extra apprentices. The ripple effects have been very important to us when selecting partners for the next major development in Norway,” concludes Huseby.

The Storting approved the plans for development and operation of the Yggdrasil area on 5 June. The 115 billion kroner development project is expected to contribute with 65.000 full time equivalents in Norway in the development and operational phase. The Norwegian share of the investments is over 65 percent.

Source: Company Press Release