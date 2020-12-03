The plant is powered by GE’s 6F gas turbine technology

Argentina-based energy company YPF’s subsidiary YPF Luz has commenced the commercial operation of La Plata Cogeneration II, a combined heat and power (CHP) plant.

The plant is powered by GE’s 6F gas turbine technology.

The new cogeneration plant is expected to add about 90MW to the existing 128MW La Plata Industrial Complex (CILP).

The complex, located in Ensenada city of Buenos Aires province, is expected to become the cogeneration complex with the highest capacity output in the country.

In 2017, YPF Luz chose YPF’s construction and engineering unit, A-Evangelista (AESA), to build La Plata Cogeneration II plant.

This plant is located near the existing 128MW La Plata Cogeneración I plant.

In 2018, engineers from GE and its field services company FieldCore began to work in tandem in installation and commissioning of GE’s equipment.

La Plata Cogeneración II features GE’s 6F.03 gas turbine, Mark VIeS Safety Integrity Level (SIL) controllers, a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) with supplemental firing and a A34 generator.

The 6F.03 gas turbine is equipped with Dry Low NOx (DLN) 2.6+ combustion system to cut down the NOx, SOX and particulate emissions, in addition to upgraded Advanced Gas Path (AGP) turbine module components for increased output and efficiency.

GE Gas Power vice president for Americas region Eric Gray said: “GE Gas Power is uniquely positioned to provide YPF Luz with the advanced technology solutions to safely deliver the needed heat and power, while reducing both water consumption and emissions, for YPF´s industrial process.”

“We are proud GE’s technology at the La Plata Cogeneración II plant will allow YPF Luz to meet its goals of an efficient and sustainable energy future. This project illustrates our commitment to work with our customers to develop tailored solutions that help refinery operators around the world meet their operational and environmental requirement.”

The 6F.03 turbines are developed for harsh and remote environments and about 140 units of these turbines are currently in use across the world.

