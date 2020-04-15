Wood has won a contract from Black Hills Energy to support its 40MW Corriedale Wind Energy Project

Wood secures EPC contracts for 230MW for US onshore wind projects. (Credit: John Wood Group PLC.)

UK-based engineering and consulting company, John Wood Group has secured several engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts worth $100m for US onshore wind projects

As part of the contracts, Wood will provide all EPC services for the Flat Ridge 3 wind project, which is the next phase of American Electric Power’s (AEP) wind farm development in south-central Kansas.

The wind project will be developed by the investor-owned electric utility company as an extension of the Flat Ridge 1 and 2 wind farms.

Wood has also won a contract from Black Hills Energy to support its 40MW Corriedale Wind Energy Project located in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The output generated by the wind farm will be used to provide the energy resources for Black Hills Energy’s Renewable Ready program.

Wood will build four new wind projects in Oregon

Wood Asset Solutions Americas business CEO Stephanie Cox said: “From the Pacific northwest state of Oregon and the western state of Wyoming, to the midwestern states of South Dakota and Kansas, these awards show the positive momentum Wood is generating across the United States in the renewables market.

“As the renewables market continues to grow through rising demand, further investment and shifts in technology, our ambitious, versatile and established EPC offering positions Wood as a partner of choice for existing and new developments.”

Additionally, the firm has secured contracts from Orchard Windfarms to build four new wind projects in Morrow and Umatilla Counties in Oregon.

The engineering and consulting company will offload and assemble the wind turbines, install the associated collector system and civil and foundation work.

Together, the projects will see the installation of around 100 wind turbines with a total generating capacity of 230MW.

Furthermore, the projects are expected to employee over 400 people for the development and will take up to a year to complete.

Recently, Wood Group has secured a contract from Chevron to deliver engineering design services for its Anchor deepwater development in the US Gulf of Mexico.