Wintershall Dea announced two significant deepwater oil discoveries in Mexican waters. (Credit: Wintershall Dea GmbH.)

Germany’s Wintershall Dea along with its license partners have made two deep water oil discoveries in Block 29 offshore Mexico.

The discoveries have been made in the Polok and the Chinwol prospects in the block that was in Mexico’s deep water round 2.4. in 2018.

The license partners of Block 29 include Wintershall Dea with 25% stake and PC Carigali Mexico Operations, the Mexican subsidiary of PETRONAS owning 28.33% interest.

The operator of Block 29, Repsol holds 30% stake and PTTEP Mexico E&P holds 16.67% interest.

Wintershall Dea Mexican business managing director Juan Manuel Delgado said: “This is a great success. We have had a strong belief that discoveries like these could be made here.

“The Polok and Chinwol discoveries are a strong evidence of the oil potential of the Salina Basin. Opening a new play there, we are confident to further unlocking additional resources in Block 29 and the wider Wintershall Dea license portfolio.”

The discoveries are 88km from the Mexican coastline of Tabasco

The firm said that the Polok-1 exploration well was drilled to a depth of around 2,620 meters and has come across more than 200 meters of net oil pay from two zones in the lower Miocene.

The Chinwol-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 1,850 meters and encountered more than 150 meters of net oil pay from three zones in the lower Pliocene.

Additionally, Wintershall Dea said that the discoveries are 12 km apart from each other, and 88km from the Mexican coastline of Tabasco and the wells were drilled in water depths of 500 to 600 meters.

Wintershall Dea stated: “The reservoirs show excellent petrophysical properties. An intensive data collection has been carried out in both wells, including a total of 108 meters of core.”

