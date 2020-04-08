The discovery was made in the well 6406/3-10, which was drilled using the Scarabeo 8 drilling rig

The Scarabeo 8 drilling rig was used to drill the well 6406/3-10. (Credit: Wintershall Dea GmbH)

Germany’s Wintershall Dea has made an oil discovery at Bergknapp prospect located in the production licence 836 S, in the Norwegian Sea, close to the Maria field.

The discovery was made in the well 6406/3-10, which was drilled using the Scarabeo 8 drilling rig to a vertical depth of 4,566m below sea level.

The well’s primary exploration target was to prove the presence of petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Early and Middle Jurassic (the Ile Formation and the Tilje Formation), while the secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Middle Jurrasic Age (the Garn Formation).

Following drilling, the well 6406/3-10 encountered an oil column of at least 60m in the Garn Formation and an oil column of at least 120m in the Tilje Formation.

Discovery estimated to hold between 26 and 97 million barrels of oil equivalent

As per the initial recoverable resource estimates, the discovery contains between 26 and 97 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Wintershall Dea Norge managing director Alv Solheim said: “The Norwegian Sea is a key area for Wintershall Dea Norge. Apart from our other Haltenbanken assets, we are also a key operator in the Vøring basin and have licenses in other areas of the Norwegian Sea.

“With our investment on the shelf, we are exploring and developing new fields, while also supporting our existing fields and infrastructure.

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the discovery with 40% stake while other license partners include Spirit Energy Norway (30%) and DNO Norge (30%).

The license partners plan to commence studies and assess potential appraisal measures and development options for the discovery.

