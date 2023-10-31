The ED-2X ST1 well has been tied back to the Disouq facilities and is producing at a rate of around 10 million standard cubic feet per day

The ED-2X ST1 well is in the East Damanhur block. (Credit: WORKSITE Ltd. on Unsplash)

German oil and natural gas producer Wintershall Dea and its licence partners have produced the first gas from the ED2-X well, located in the East Damanhur block, onshore Nile Delta, Egypt.

Wintershall Dea East owns a 40% stake in the Damanhur block and is also the operator, alongside its partners Cheiron Energy with a 40% stake, and INA with a 20% stake.

The German oil and gas company and its partners, together with the Egyptian Gas Holding Company (EGAS), started exploring the East Damanhur field in November 2021.

In January this year, they announced gas discovery at the exploration block, through the drilling of the ED-2X ST1 well.

The ED-2X ST1 well is located about 3km from the Disouq field, where Wintershall Dea and EGAS are producing natural gas under the DISOUCO joint venture.

Its close proximity to the existing Disouq infrastructure facilitated a rapid tie-back to the Disouq facilities and achieved production at a rate of around 10 million standard cubic feet per day, said Wintershall Dea.

Wintershall Dea CEO and MENA region board member Dawn Summers said: “Bringing this well into production safely and efficiently enables us to deliver additional energy at a time when it is much needed in Egypt.”

BU Egypt senior vice president and managing director Sameh Sabry said: “We are committed to maintaining production levels while implementing emission reduction programmes in Egypt.

“By achieving zero routine flaring at the DISOUCO JV and now with the first gas for the ED-2X ST1 well at East Damanhur, we are delivering on both.”

Wintershall Dea said that it has been producing natural gas in Egypt since 1983.

The company is currently active in the Disouq concession in the onshore Nile Delta, along with the offshore West Nile Delta and North-West Abu Qir.