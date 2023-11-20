The natural gas discovery Al-Hiran field was confirmed after 30 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas flowed from the Hanifa reservoir in the Al-Hiran-1 well, and the Al-Mahakik field was confirmed after 0.85MMSCFD of gas flow from the Al-Mahakik-2 well

Saudi announces new natural gas discoveries. (Credit: Joe from Pixabay)

Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has reportedly discovered two natural gas fields in the Empty Quarter, Al-Hiran and Al-Mahakik natural gas fields.

According to the Saudi Press Agency report, the country’s Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has made the announcement of the new discovery.

The discovery of the Al-Hiran natural gas field was confirmed after 30 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas flowed from the Hanifa reservoir in the Al-Hiran-1 well.

The Al-Hiran field also saw a flow of 1,600 barrels of condensates daily (BCPD) from the Al-Arab-C reservoir at a rate of 3.1MMSCFD.

The discovery of Al-Mahakik natural gas field was confirmed after 0.85MMSCFD of gas flow from the Al-Mahakik-2 well.

In addition, the state-owned oil and gas company made natural gas discoveries in five reservoirs in previously discovered fields, the publication said.

Saudi Aramco also discovered natural gas in the Jallah reservoir in the Usaikerak field in the Empty Quarter, where gas flowed at a rate of 46MMSCFD.

The company discovered a new natural gas reservoir in Shadoun field, west of Haradh after gas flowed from the Unayzah-A reservoir at a rate of 15.5MMSCFD, with about 460BCPD.

It has discovered natural gas in the Unayzah B/C reservoirs in Mazalij field, southwest of Dhahran, where gas flowed at a rate of 14MMSCFD, with about 4,150BCPD.

The gas was also discovered in the Al-Sarah reservoir in the Al-Wadhihi field, and the Al-Qusaibah reservoir in the Awtad field, southwest of Hofuf city.

Recently, Saudi Aramco has started production of the unconventional tight gas from its South Ghawar field in Al Hasa Province, 200km east of Riyadh.

Aramco has started production two months ahead of schedule, which supports its strategy to increase gas production by more than half from 2021 levels, through 2030.